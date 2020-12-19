Motorhome Catches Fire In Lebanon Parking Lot
Saturday morning, Lebanon fire crews responded to a motorhome fire in the Rife’s Home Furniture Parking lot.
Fire crews say they arrived to a mid sized motorhome on fire “from the rear and into the living space.”
As crews worked to contain the blaze a man walking through the parking lot said that someone had just left the motorhome prior to the fire.
While the man believed that there may be a dog inside, crews searched the motorhome and found it to be completely vacated.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.