Motorhome Catches Fire In Lebanon Parking Lot

Dec 19, 2020 @ 12:13pm

Saturday morning, Lebanon fire crews responded to a motorhome fire in the Rife’s Home Furniture Parking lot.

Fire crews say they arrived to a mid sized motorhome on fire “from the rear and into the living space.”

As crews worked to contain the blaze a man walking through the parking lot said that someone had just left the motorhome prior to the fire.

While the man believed that there may be a dog inside, crews searched the motorhome and found it to be completely vacated.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

