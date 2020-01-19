Motorcyclist Killed on NE Sandy Blvd.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man riding his motorcycle was hit and killed by a car in Northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon.
The victim is a 50-year-old man from Gresham, but his name has not been released.
A car was headed northbound on 65th Avenue crossing Sandy Boulevard when the motorcycle struck the driver’s side. Evidence at the scene suggests the motorcyclist was going east in the westbound lanes.
This is the second fatality on the roads this year in Portland.