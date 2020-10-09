      Weather Alert

Motorcyclist Killed In SW Portland Crash

Oct 9, 2020 @ 7:15am

PORTLAND, Ore . — A person riding a motorcycle was killed when they crashed at Southwest 1st and Arthur on Friday morning.  The rider reportedly hit a utility pole and landed in a TriMet bus shelter just before 6:00am.

As of 7:15am, the intersection is blocked including the eastbound approach to the Ross Island Bridge.  Westbound traffic is being diverted at the west end of the bridge.  The closure is causing major delays in the area.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating.

TAGS
Portland Ross Island Bridge traffic fatality
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro