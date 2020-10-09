Motorcyclist Killed In SW Portland Crash
PORTLAND, Ore . — A person riding a motorcycle was killed when they crashed at Southwest 1st and Arthur on Friday morning. The rider reportedly hit a utility pole and landed in a TriMet bus shelter just before 6:00am.
As of 7:15am, the intersection is blocked including the eastbound approach to the Ross Island Bridge. Westbound traffic is being diverted at the west end of the bridge. The closure is causing major delays in the area.
The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating.