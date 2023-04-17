Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With TriMet Bus

Portland, Ore. – A tragic incident occurred in the Cully Neighborhood on Friday, April 14, 2023, when a motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving a Tri-Met bus. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Jonathan D. Gilkey, and his family has been notified of his untimely death.

The Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct officers responded to the scene of the accident at Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast 52nd Avenue at around 6:36 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Gilkey deceased at the site. The Tri-Met bus driver, who was involved in the collision, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the authorities.

The occupants of the Tri-Met bus, including the driver and several passengers, escaped the incident unscathed. Meanwhile, the Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating the accident. Northeast Columbia Boulevard will be closed both ways between Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at [email protected] and mention case number 23-96709. This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.