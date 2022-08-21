Motorcyclist In Serious Conditon After Crashing Into Guardrail
August 21, 2022 2:07PM PDT
Venersborg, Wash. — A motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail in the area of NE Risto Road and NE Pietilla Road, east of Battle Ground Saturday night just after 11:30pm.
The impact of the collision launched the rider off the motorcycle who was found by responding Clark County Emergency personnel. The person, that has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.