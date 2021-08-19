      Breaking News
Motorcyclist Dies After Being Hit By Wheel & Car On I-84

Aug 19, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person riding their motorcycle died early Thursday morning in a freak accident on Interstate 84.

Investigators say a wheel came off a pick-up truck in the westbound lanes, bounced over the median and hit the victim eastbound near Northeast 33rd Avenue around 5:20am.  Another vehicle then struck the motorcyclist.  The victim has not been identified.

The other drivers were apparently not injured.

The freeway was closed for about four hours as the Major Crash Team investigated the 39th fatal traffic crash in the city this year.

