Motorcyclist Dies After Being Hit By Wheel & Car On I-84

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person riding their motorcycle died early Thursday morning in a freak accident on Interstate 84.
Investigators say a wheel came off a pick-up truck in the westbound lanes, bounced over the median and hit the victim eastbound near Northeast 33rd Avenue around 5:20am. Another vehicle then struck the motorcyclist. The victim has not been identified.
The other drivers were apparently not injured.
The freeway was closed for about four hours as the Major Crash Team investigated the 39th fatal traffic crash in the city this year.
OPEN: All lanes of I-84 EB are open between I-5 and Cesar Chavez following this fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/FtkxG44AlP
— KXL Traffic (@KXLTraffic) August 19, 2021
OPEN: All lanes of I-84 EB are open between I-5 and Cesar Chavez following this fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/FtkxG44AlP
— KXL Traffic (@KXLTraffic) August 19, 2021