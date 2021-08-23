Motorcyclist Becomes 40th Traffic Fatality In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Major Crash Team responded to a fatal collision on SE Martin Luther King Blvd. near Clay Street around 8:30 on Sunday night. A person on their motorcycle lost their life.
It was later determined that a car and the motorcycle crashed into each other while making a turn. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
The name and age of the person who died has not been released. They are the 40th person killed in a traffic crash this year in the city of Portland.