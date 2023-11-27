Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash With School Bus

At 7:18 a.m. Monday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus near the intersection of SW 65th Avenue and SW Prosperity Park Road.

The motorcycle rider did not survive the collision. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) has taken charge of the investigation and is actively working at the scene. Further details will be released as deemed appropriate by the ongoing investigation.

The school bus involved is affiliated with the West Linn-Wilsonville school district. Authorities have notified the families of the two children who were on the bus at the time of the incident. Thankfully, the children and the bus driver emerged from the crash unharmed.

For those with any information relevant to this incident, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is urging them to contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.