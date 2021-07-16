Motorcycle Mechanic Wins Washington’s Vaccine Lottery Grand Prize

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A 23-year-old motorcycle mechanic has won the top $1 million prize in Washington state’s vaccine incentive lottery.
Gov. Jay Inslee presented the south King County resident with an oversized check at a news conference Friday.
The winner, only identified as Kameron M., said he didn’t even know about the lottery until his mother got a call from the state Lottery.
Washington is among several states that created lotteries in hopes of increasing the pace of vaccination.
This week, the state hit the governor’s goal of 70% of people age 16 and older getting at least one dose of vaccine.