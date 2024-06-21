Motion After Motion Puts Former President Trump’s Florida Case In Slow Motion As 3-Day Hearing Begins

FILE – An aerial view of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show (AP Photo)

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump is hearing arguments Friday on a long-shot defense effort to get the indictment thrown out on grounds that the prosecutor who brought the charges was illegally appointed.

The arguments Friday over the legality of special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment kick off a three-day hearing that is set to continue next week and bring further delays to a criminal case that had been scheduled for trial last month but has been snarled by a pileup of unresolved legal disputes.

The trial date has been indefinitely canceled.