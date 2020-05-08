      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Mother’s Day Service Tomorrow

May 8, 2020 @ 10:08am

Portland, Or. – A service for people who find Mother’s Day to be complicated will be offered tomorrow by Mother Marianne Allison from St. John The Baptist Episcopal Church in SW Portland. She says Mother’s Day can be bitter or bittersweet for women who have lost a child, are estranged from a child or have never able to have children. She says “we’re really trying hold space for all of their feelings about Mothers’ Day.” She says the service also holds space for people like herself, who have lost their mom. Her mother died when she was 14 years old.

 

You can find more information about tomorrow’s 4pm service here.

TAGS
Mother Marianne Allison Mother's Day service St. John The Baptist Episcopal Church
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro