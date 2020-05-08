Mother’s Day Service Tomorrow
Portland, Or. – A service for people who find Mother’s Day to be complicated will be offered tomorrow by Mother Marianne Allison from St. John The Baptist Episcopal Church in SW Portland. She says Mother’s Day can be bitter or bittersweet for women who have lost a child, are estranged from a child or have never able to have children. She says “we’re really trying hold space for all of their feelings about Mothers’ Day.” She says the service also holds space for people like herself, who have lost their mom. Her mother died when she was 14 years old.
You can find more information about tomorrow’s 4pm service here.