Mother of 2 Shot and Killed Near Reed College

Police are trying to find out who killed a mother of two, Saturday night. Neighbors say gunfire broke out in Southeast Portland near Reed College, in an apartment complex parking lot. “It was like pop pop, then a pause then like p0p pop pop,” said Valen Cole, who lives in the Wimbledon Square and Gardens apartments. He tells our news partner KGW that police broke down a door, to reach the victim’s two children in one of the apartments. “I don’t know if the kids saw the body, I’m really hoping they didn’t,” said Cole. “But they were asking where their mom was. And [police] escorted them out and police [officers were] sitting and talking to them. You can hear them, saying they wanted to go home and were asking where their mom was.”

People on the Nextdoor app reported seeing a man running with his hands in his pocket moments after the gunshots. Portland Police say the suspect was gone by the time they got there. They’re asking for people with information that can help them solve this murder to call the Portland Police homicide unit.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit asks anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler ([email protected], 503-823-1040) or Detective Joe Corona ([email protected] Joe Corona ([email protected], 503-823-0508) and reference case number 23-97906.