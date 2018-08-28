Mother Indicted for Murder in Death of Disabled Son
By Grant McHill
Aug 28, 2018 @ 2:21 PM

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A Deschutes County grand jury has indicted an Oregon woman on a charge of aggravated murder in the death of her severely disabled 7-year-old son.

Deschutes County District Attorney Josh Hummel says Tashina Aleine Jordan was arrested Tuesday at a Bend hospital and taken to jail.

Police have previously said the 28-year-old mother tried to take her own life after shooting Mason Jordan on Aug. 20.

She was found unconscious in their home by a family member and had been receiving treatment at St. Charles Hospital.

Jordan has not entered a plea. She has her first court hearing Wednesday.

Jordan was the primary caretaker of her son, who suffered brain bleeds as an infant and lapsed into a coma before reawakening.

He was unable to feed, bathe or dress himself and used a wheelchair.

