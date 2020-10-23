Mother Found Guilty Of Homicide In Deadly DUI Crash That Killed Daughter
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – A Corvallis woman has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide for a 2019 car crash that killed her teenage daughter.
The Gazette-Times reports Kayla Carter on Thursday also pleaded guilty in Polk County Circuit Court to additional charges and had others dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Court documents say Carter ran a stop sign at an intersection with her 13-year-old in the passenger seat in March 2019.
Her vehicle collided with a car heading north.
Brianna Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jessica Cornett of Bend, the driver of the other car, was injured.
Court documents say Carter’s blood alcohol content was found to be around .059%.