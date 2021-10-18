      Weather Alert

Mother, Baby Rescued After Crashing Into Wilson River Near Tillamook

Oct 18, 2021 @ 10:18am

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A woman and her baby are lucky to be alive after their vehicle crashed into the Wilson River off Highway 6 east of Tillamook on Sunday night.

The car was partially-submerged when the mother and child were rescued by fire personnel, police officers and bystanders.

“It was reported that this vehicle was westbound toward Tillamook, making numerous bad passes before crashing and landing in the river,” said Deputy Ethan Ault of the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

Oregon State Police are investigating the crash.

