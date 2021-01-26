Motels For Oregon’s Homeless Could Open Next Month

      Breaking News
Jan 26, 2021 @ 11:24am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon is reviewing 19 applications from non-profits and government agencies in 14 different counties to create unconventional motels-turned-apartment complexes to house wildfire victims and others experiencing homelessness.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports this comes three months after the Legislature allocated $65 million to buy motels to combat homelessness.

However, the non-profit organization tasked with vetting applicants and distributing money to purchase the motels now anticipates that the first properties won’t be available for occupancy until at least mid-February, more than a month after the agency had hoped to start having units available.

