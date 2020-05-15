Motel Owners Sue Tillamook County
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two motel owners in Pacific City are suing Tillamook County, arguing that COVID-19 restrictions stopping their businesses from fully operating over the last two months violate their constitutional rights.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the motels contend the county’s March 22 resolution halting most overnight lodging violates Fifth Amendment protections against the “taking of property without just compensation,” as well as their due process rights.
The plaintiffs, owners of the Anchorage Motel and The Pacific City Inn, say they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars as a result of the county order.
Tillamook County counsel William K. Sargent didn’t respond immediately to a message seeking comment.