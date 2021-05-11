      Weather Alert

Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing

May 11, 2021 @ 5:22am
In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

Fewer Americans are reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine than just a few months ago, but questions about side effects and how the shots were tested still hold some people back. That’s according to a new poll that highlights the challenges at a pivotal moment in the U.S. vaccination campaign. The survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that just 11% of people who remain unvaccinated say they definitely will get the shot, while 34% say they definitely won’t. That leaves a large swath of Americans in the middle who might still roll up their sleeves.

TAGS
covid Covid-19 vaccine
Popular Posts
Woman Shot & Killed In North Portland Apartment
Cave Junction Man Accused Of Killing Two, Burning Bodies
All 15 Counties In "Extreme" COVID Risk To Drop Back Down To "High" Risk On Friday
74 Sickened In COVID-19 Outbreak At Salem Church
OHA: 611 More Breakthrough Cases, 8 Breakthrough Deaths