Mosier Creek Fire Now 45% Contained, At least 37 Structures Destroyed; Latest on Mandatory Evacuations

Aug 16, 2020 @ 2:40pm

Columbia River Gorge, Ore. – The Mosier Creek Fire burning in the Gorge is now 45 percent contained and up to almost a thousand acres. At least 37 structures have been destroyed. Some nearby residents are still under mandatory evacuation orders, others have been ordered to stand by and be ready to leave if needed. The fire’s believed to be human caused because there was no reported lightning at the time it started, but what actually caused it is still under investigation. Crews expect to have it fully contained by the end of the month. The weather forecast in the area has been pretty active with red flag warnings and lightning recently.

Current evacuation information can be found at:

https://www.co.wasco.or.us/department/sheriff

https://facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff/

 

