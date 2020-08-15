Mosier Creek Fire At 30 Percent Containment
Courtesy: KGW
As of Saturday morning, The Oregon Department of Forestry reports that the Mosier Creek Fire is at 985 acres and is 30 percent contained.
The department says over the last 24 hours the fire has had minimal growth.
The department said in a press release, “Large equipment, air resources and firefighters are in and around the fire area. Public and firefighter safety is our priority. We want to remind the community this is an active firefighting operation. Please choose alternative driving routes and do not
enter the area.”