Mortal Engines is a post-apocalyptic film loosely based on the first of Phillip Reeve’s eight books.

The film starts by explaining how a super weapon of some kind destroyed the world in what is called the 60-minute war. Survivors — on cities mounted on huge vehicles called traction cities — now mine the planet for resources. Those resources are dwindling.

Things begin when London devours a smaller city. On it is Hester Shaw whose sole purpose in life is to kill “Mortal Engine’s” villain and the city’s number-two in command,Thaddeus Valentine.

Her attempt fails when a gadgets of antiquity expert, Tom Natsworthy saves Valentine. She escapes on her own but Tom is tossed off of London by Valentine. The young man knows too much.

As Tom learns more about Valentine from Hester, they end up with a tenuous bond and work toward stopping Valentine from building a new super weapon. With the Earth’s resources dwindling, Valentine wants to use it to destroy the Shield Wall that protects a resource rich land called Batmunkh Gompa.

Reeve’s book is much more complex than the film. Producer and writer Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit series of films), his writing and producing partners Fran Walsh and Philippe Boyens and first time director Christopher Rivers, who did art department work and storyboarding for Jackson’s films, make lots of changes and simplify the story. Maybe a better description is over-simplify.

Or — for some of us — over-complicate.

Whatever. Neither Shaw, Natsworthy, Valentine or other characters are even semi-interesting. They’re all jumbled together and inserted into the hodgepodge story along with gobs of high-tech special effects. Those effects fuel a story about a machine-driven city that — itself — runs out of fuel.

A last thought and a note to Jackson. Please, please, please don’t make all eight of Reeve’s books into movies, or even blend a few more of them into other movies.

One is enough.

Director: Christopher Rivers

Stars: Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Leila George, Stephen Lang

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. This one is CGI-packed flick about giant cities mining the planet for fuel. Ironically, it quickly runs out of fuel. Give this one a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



