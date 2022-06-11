      Weather Alert

Morrow County Declares Local State Of Emergency

Jun 11, 2022 @ 1:41pm
Nitrate Contamination found in Private Well Water in Boardman, OR

BOARDMAN, Ore. (AP) – Officials in Oregon’s Morrow County along the Columbia River have declared a local state of emergency after private well testing showed high levels of nitrate contamination.  Morrow County commissioners, at a special meeting on June 9, voted in favor of the measure, which will allow the county to take immediate action to protect drinking water. The county is distributing bottled water and will set up water distribution trailers in the small city of Boardman.

Earlier this year, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fined the Port of Morrow $1.3 million for overapplying tons of nitrogen-rich wastewater onto agricultural fields. The Port says it’s looking at pollution reduction measures.

TAGS
Boardman Local Emergency Nitrate Contamination Oregon Private Well Water
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Sheriff's Deputy Released From Hospital After Crash That Killed 2, Critically Injured 4
Gas & Diesel Prices Continue To Set New Record Highs
Blumenauer Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge Opens July 31st
Oregon DMV Closes Offices, Reduces Hours Due To Staffing Shortages
Connect With Us Listen To Us On