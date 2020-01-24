Morrison Bridge Closed Sunday for Maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Morrison Bridge will be closed to traffic this Sunday for maintenance work from 7am to 7pm. While the drawbridge is raised, bicyclists and pedestrians also won’t be able to cross until about 1pm. River traffic will not be affected.
In addition, the ramps to and from Interstate 5 and Interstate 84 will be closed except for the westbound ramp to I-5 northbound, which will only be closed until about 9:00am. Drivers can access downtown Portland by taking the I-5 southbound or I-84 westbound exits at the Rose Quarter. You can get onto Interstate 84 eastbound at NE Grand Avenue and Everett Street. TriMet’s bus #15 will be detoured to the Hawthorne Bridge.
Crews with Multnomah County will be inspecting sign bridges above the bridge, cleaning gutters, replacing stormwater filters and repairing areas of the road deck and sidewalks.
About 50,000 vehicles cross the bridge on a typical weekday.