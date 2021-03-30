      Weather Alert

More Washingtonians To Be Vaccine Eligible Wednesday

Mar 30, 2021 @ 3:16pm
Courtesy: MGN

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – As of Wednesday, about 5 million of the state’s more than 7.6 million residents will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest tier expansion was announced by Inslee earlier this month.

Starting Wednesday, eligibility will be extended to those those 16 and older with two or more comorbidities, anyone between the ages of 60 and 64, and workers age 16 and older who work in restaurants, manufacturing and construction.

In addition, those living in congregate settings like correctional facilities or group homes for disabilities, or those experiencing homeless will also be eligible for a vaccine.

