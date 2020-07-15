      Weather Alert

More Traps Set To Catch Giant Hornets

Jul 15, 2020 @ 10:10am
Courtesy Wash. dept of Agriculture

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – A dozen traps to catch Asian giant hornets have been placed in multiple parks and green spaces in northwestern Washington state.

It’s part of an extensive effort to eradicate the invasive species.

The Bellingham Herald reported that the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department has said nine volunteers agreed to monitor the clear plastic bottle traps in 10 different areas.

The bottles contain a mixture of orange juice and rice cooking wine or sake.

Asian giant hornets are brutal to pollinators, known to decapitate honey bees.

Five Asian giant hornets have been found in Whatcom County since last winter.

TAGS
Giant Hornet Trap Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast