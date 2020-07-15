More Traps Set To Catch Giant Hornets
Courtesy Wash. dept of Agriculture
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – A dozen traps to catch Asian giant hornets have been placed in multiple parks and green spaces in northwestern Washington state.
It’s part of an extensive effort to eradicate the invasive species.
The Bellingham Herald reported that the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department has said nine volunteers agreed to monitor the clear plastic bottle traps in 10 different areas.
The bottles contain a mixture of orange juice and rice cooking wine or sake.
Asian giant hornets are brutal to pollinators, known to decapitate honey bees.
Five Asian giant hornets have been found in Whatcom County since last winter.