More Than A Million Washingtonians Sign Up For “WA NOTIFY”
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – More than 1 million Washingtonians have enabled a coronavirus exposure app in the first four days of the technology going live statewide.
On Monday, the state joined more than a dozen states that have already enlisted the use of smartphone technology in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
People with iPhones can enable the ‘exposure notifications’ feature that is already in their phone’s settings, and Android devices can download the app, called WA Notify.
Use of the app is voluntary and users can opt out at any time.