More Than A Dozen Prisoners Have Sentences Commuted in Washington State

Apr 13, 2021 @ 3:44pm

SEATTLE (AP) – More than a dozen prisoners have been released from custody after the Washington Supreme Court voided the state’s drug possession law.

Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday he has commuted the sentences of 13 prisoners who were doing time for drug possession.

More commutations are on the way – his office said he expected to sign at least two more before the day was up.

The court ruled in February that the state law making simple drug possession a crime was unconstitutional because it did not require prosecutors to prove that the defendant knowingly possessed the drugs.

Lawmakers have been wrestling with how to respond to the ruling.

