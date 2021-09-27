More Than A Dozen Arrests During Street Racing Mission

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police using new city code targeted street racers in North Portland on Sunday night.
More than a dozen people were arrested and others were cited. Officers had at least eight cars towed and recovered two guns.
Portland Police were assisted by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.
The Portland City Council last month unanimously passed an ordinance to increase the penalties for street racing including jail time and up to a $500 dollar fine.
