More Than 600 College Scholarships Waiting For Recipients In Oregon

Portland, Ore. — The Higher Education Coordination Commission and Office of Student Access and Completion says it has more than 600 privately funded college scholarships ready for future students. The catch, the deadline to apply is March 1st.

According to the Office of Student Access and Completion, Oregon students may explore over 600 privately funded scholarships and apply for up to 40 with just one application, and there is no cost to apply. Students must apply online at OregonStudentAid.gov and submit a completed OSAC scholarship application and all other required materials by March 1 at 5:00 p.m. Scholarship funds are available for graduating high school seniors, college undergraduate and graduate students, GED® and homeschooled students, community college and vocational school students, single parents returning to school, and more. Details on all available scholarships can be found in the OSAC Scholarship Catalog.

In addition to the scholarship application, students should complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Oregon Student Aid Application (ORSAA) to be considered for federal and/or state financial aid, including grants and loans. ​The ORSAA is Oregon’s alternative to the FAFSA for undocumented students, including students who have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status. OSAC uses data from the FAFSA or the ORSAA to determine students’ eligibility for the Oregon Promise, the Oregon Opportunity Grant, and numerous scholarships. Information from the FAFSA is also used to determine eligibility for federal aid, including the Federal Pell Grant, Federal Direct Loans, and Federal Work-Study. For further information about deadlines and eligibility for the Oregon Promise and the Oregon Opportunity Grant, see our website at OregonStudentAid.gov. In addition to information on our website, OSAC hosts numerous webinars and resources for students, counselors, students, parents, and educators on financial aid opportunities.