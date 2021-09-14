      Weather Alert

More Than 4,000 Washington State Workers Asking For Vaccine Exemption

Sep 14, 2021 @ 2:52pm
A man gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Natick Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Natick, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – More than 4,300 state workers are seeking an exemption to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

That’s about 7% of the approximately 60,000 employees subject to the requirement.

In August, the governor ordered state workers, school workers and some health-care employees to be vaccinated, without a regular testing alternative as offered by some other states.

Workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, or lose their jobs unless they have either a medical or religious exemption and have been granted a job accommodation.

Dozens of Washington State Patrol troopers and other state and local government workers have sued Inslee, contending that the mandate violates their constitutional rights and exceeds his legal authority.

