More Than 30 Gunshots Fired at Apartment Building in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several dozen gunshots were fired early Wednesday morning at an apartment building near Northeast 50th and Killingsworth Street.
Officers were called to the area twice within an hour. They found several shell casings at the first crime scene around 3:00am.
After police processed the scene and left, more gunshots were fired around 4:00am. Bullets hit an apartment building that was occupied. More than two dozen shell casings were found at that crime scene.
There were no victims to be found in either incident.