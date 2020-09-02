      Weather Alert

More Than 30 Gunshots Fired at Apartment Building in NE Portland

Sep 2, 2020 @ 5:39am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several dozen gunshots were fired early Wednesday morning at an apartment building near Northeast 50th and Killingsworth Street.

Officers were called to the area twice within an hour.  They found several shell casings at the first crime scene around 3:00am.

After police processed the scene and left, more gunshots were fired around 4:00am.  Bullets hit an apartment building that was occupied.  More than two dozen shell casings were found at that crime scene.

There were no victims to be found in either incident.

TAGS
killingsworth Portland Shooting
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro