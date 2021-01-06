More Than 200 Inmates At Washington Prison Test Positive For COVID-19

      Breaking News
YACOLT, Wash. (AP) – State officials say more than 200 inmates at Larch Corrections Center northeast of Vancouver, Washington, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Washington State Department of Corrections in a bulletin released Thursday said Larch Correction Center had six incarcerated individuals that tested positive for COVID-19.

KING-TV reports in the bulletin released Monday, the prison reported 218 inmates had tested positive.

The prison in Yacolt has a capacity of 480 inmates.

State officials said all inmates who tested positive are being housed together to reduce the spread of the virus, which is standard protocol.

