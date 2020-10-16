More Than 200 Animals Found In Seattle Area Home
SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities have a person in custody after finding more than 200 animals in a West Seattle home in an animal cruelty investigation.
KOMO-TV reports the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Animal Shelter found 200 animals inside a home, with many dead animals found in a second home on the property.
Authorities said dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and chinchillas were moved to the Seattle Animal Shelter for evaluation and care.
Shelter Director Ann Graves says it was one of the “most severe cases of animal neglect and cruelty she has seen in her 20-year career.”