More Than 1,600 Traffic Stops Over The St. Patrick’s Holiday Weekend

Portland, Ore – Over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the Portland Police Bureau collaborated with state, county, and local law enforcement agencies for a concentrated DUII enforcement effort. The operation yielded significant results, with over 1,600 traffic stops, 950 citations, and 75 arrests related to various infractions including speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving.

Chief Bob Day expressed gratitude to the law enforcement partners involved, emphasizing the impact of such operations across jurisdictions. He underscored the importance of these efforts in saving lives and raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, speeding, and distracted driving.

The breakdown of mission results by day is as follows:

Friday, March 15, 2024: 746 traffic stops, including 404 for speeding, 17 for impaired driving, and 53 for distracted driving. 419 citations issued and 30 arrests made.

Saturday, March 16, 2024: 546 traffic stops, including 254 for speeding, 17 for impaired driving, and 42 for distracted driving. 323 citations issued and 26 arrests made.

Sunday, March 17, 2024: 373 traffic stops, including 224 for speeding, 16 for impaired driving, and 13 for distracted driving. 214 citations issued and 22 arrests made.



The Police Bureau says the enforcement efforts reflect a commitment to public safety and serve as a reminder to motorists to prioritize responsible driving behaviors.