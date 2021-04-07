      Weather Alert

More Stimulus Checks Go Out The Door

Apr 7, 2021 @ 7:58am

(Washington, DC) — More than 25-million stimulus checks are out the door. The Treasury Department says the latest batch of checks includes a large block to Social Security beneficiaries who did not file tax returns in 2019 or 2020. Fourteen-hundred dollar stimulus payments are being rolled out in batches since President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan last month. Many recipients are receiving the money through direct deposits while others are getting paper checks in the mail.

Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Day 7 of Former Officer Derek Chauvin's Trial In George Floyd's Death
Victims Identified In Gresham Motel Shooting, Third Suspect Arrested
Man hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Downtown Portland
Governor Kate Brown Warns Of 4th Surge Of Virus, Families Of Frontline Workers Soon Eligible For Vaccine