More Stimulus Checks Go Out The Door
(Washington, DC) — More than 25-million stimulus checks are out the door. The Treasury Department says the latest batch of checks includes a large block to Social Security beneficiaries who did not file tax returns in 2019 or 2020. Fourteen-hundred dollar stimulus payments are being rolled out in batches since President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan last month. Many recipients are receiving the money through direct deposits while others are getting paper checks in the mail.