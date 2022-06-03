More Providence Nurses Vote to Authorize Strike

More local nurses have voted to strike against Providence Hospitals. KXL’s Annette Newell talked to one of the negotiators who says they’ve been trying to reach an agreement since October.
Sarah Kee’s a cardiology nurse at Providence Saint Vincent in Portland, the first hospital where nurses authorized a strike last month. “People are impassioned,” she said, and that pandemic worries about personal protective equipment and staffing levels, are driving the nurses to this decision. “What they have offered is not listening to what the nurses need.”
Frontline nurses at Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City have now joined in. 2,000 nurses at the three hospitals have voted to authorize strikes.
According to the Oregon Nurses Association, “The unprecedented strike votes are to protest Providence’s illegal unfair labor practices and demand fair contracts which improve patient care, raise nurse staffing standards, make health care more affordable and address Providence’s growing staffing crisis.”
Providence has continued to say that talking solves more than walking and insists it has made fair offers. Providence has never faced a strike in Oregon before.
O.N.A. represents 233 nurses at Providence Willamette Falls, 239 nurses at Providence Milwaukie and more than 1,600 nurses at Providence St. Vincent, along with nurses at 7 other Providence facilities stretching from Portland to Medford.