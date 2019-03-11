More Power in Elkton

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Power has been restored in Elkton, a rural west-central Oregon community that had experienced outages since a late February snowstorm.

But The Register-Guard reports more than 1,750 Douglas Electric Cooperative customers Monday were still without electricity.

After last month’s storm knocked out the utility’s entire system in Douglas County – about 9,600 customers in all – getting below the 2,000-customers-out mark was something to celebrate.

Douglas Electric’s Todd Munsen said he expected the customers still without electricity Monday to have power again in two to three days. The utility restored power to Elkton late last week, but the outskirts of town still don’t have electricity.