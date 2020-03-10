More “Old Man Moments” Comin’ At Ya
By Cooper Banks
Joe Biden didn’t do himself any favors during a recent conversation with a voter, that’s for sure. In a single 90 second exchange, Biden managed to tell a U.S. voter that he’s, “full of (expletive)” and incorrectly referred to an “AR-14” rifle.
Biden was discussing gun control with the man, a construction worker concerned about his 2nd Amendment Rights.
Surely, Biden knows it’s AR-15, but it’s a silly (and embarrassing) slip up for someone running for the White House. No doubt. And it’s rarely ever a good idea for a politician to dress down a voter.
Check out the video here;
I’m no doctor, but those gaffes seems rooted in one of two things; senility or fatigue, both of which get worse with age.
Naturally, it would be naive to think Donald J. Trump, at age 73, doesn’t also suffer from similar “old man moments” (I use the phrase affectionately, of course).
It leads me to a rather profound projection. If Biden beats Bernie and wins the Democratic nomination, the general election race between Biden and Trump could become quite a “gaffe filled” political circus. Perhaps that will be the new normal, the new standard in American politics?
What used to be seen as “gaffes”, President Trump has certainly normalized. Many people see it as authentic. Although, Trump supporters would argue the President’s gaffe’s aren’t really “gaffes”.
Trump supporters would argue that his “gaffes” are calculated for effect while Biden’s are not.
That may be true, but I think everyone can agree if it becomes a race between Trump and Biden…we could be in for some knee-slapping “old man moments” between the two of them.