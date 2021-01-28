More Of Washington State To Reopen Monday
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Seven counties will be able to move into Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan under changes Gov. Jay Inslee has announced.
Those counties are King, Snohomish, Pierce, Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pacific, and Lewis.
Governor Inslee first announced the latest iteration of the state’s reopening plan earlier this month, which focuses efforts on reopening regions rather than individual counties.
Each region had to meet four metrics in order to advance, including decreases in case rates and hospital admission rates.
Now, they will only have to meet three.
- Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100k population
- Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100k population
- Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds
- 7-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests