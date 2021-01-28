      Weather Alert

More Of Washington State To Reopen Monday

Jan 28, 2021 @ 3:43pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Seven counties will be able to move into Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan under changes Gov. Jay Inslee has announced.

Those counties are King, Snohomish, Pierce, Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pacific, and Lewis.

Governor Inslee first announced the latest iteration of the state’s reopening plan earlier this month, which focuses efforts on reopening regions rather than individual counties.

Each region had to meet four metrics in order to advance, including decreases in case rates and hospital admission rates.

Now, they will only have to meet three.

  • Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100k population
  • Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100k population
  • Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds
  • 7-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Washington
Popular Posts
Damascus Temporary Bridge Ready For Cars
Hillside Caves In Under McMinnville Family's Home
Homicide Investigation In Molalla After Human Remains Found
Washington State Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Make Gas Tax Highest In Country
Two People Killed In Tillamook County Crash Saturday