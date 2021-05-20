More Movie Theaters Preparing To Open.
Portland, Ore. — Oregon’s largest theater chain Regal announced Thursday it will reopen 12 more theaters on Friday, May 21st.
Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.
The new openings include:
Regal Cinebarre Movieland (501 Marion St NE, Salem, OR 97301)
Regal Division Street (16603 SE Division St., Portland, OR, 97236)
Regal Fox Tower (846 S.W. Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205)
Regal Hilltop Cinema (325 Beavercreek Road, Oregon City, OR, 97045)
Regal Lloyd Center & IMAX (1510 NE Multnomah Street, Portland, OR, 97232)
Regal Pioneer Place (340 SW Morrison Street, Portland, OR, 97204)
Regal Santiam (365 Lancaster Drive SE, Salem, OR 97317)
Regal Stark Street (2929 NE Kane Drive, Gresham, OR, 97030)
Regal Tigard (11626 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard, OR, 97223)
Regal Vancouver Plaza (7800 N.E. Fourth Plain, Vancouver, WA, 98662)
Regal Wilsonville (29300 SW Town Center Loop, Wilsonville, OR 97070)
Regal Sherwood (15995 SW Tualatin-Sherwood Rd, Sherwood, OR, 97140)