More Mold Found At Seattle Children’s Hospital
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Children’s hospital is again coping with a mold in its operating rooms that has dogged the hospital for nearly 20 years and has been linked to seven deaths.
The Seattle Times reports there are no known new illnesses connected to the latest discovery of Aspergillus.
Hospital spokeswoman Jessica Baggett says the hospital reported the detection of “low-levels” of Aspergillus to the state Department of Health on May 12, attributing it to an issue with its ventilation system.
The state agency says the mold was discovered by routine air-testing done by the hospital.
Baggett says the agency hasn’t decided whether to proceed with an unannounced investigation.