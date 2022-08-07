      Weather Alert
More Migrants Bussed From Texas Arrive In NYC

Aug 7, 2022 @ 8:55am
Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Del Rio, Texas, hold their belongings in plastic bags after disembarking within view of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 2, 2022. - Since April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered over 150 buses to carry approximately 4,500 migrants from Texas to Washington, DC, to highlight criticisms of US President Joe Bidens border policy. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(New York, NY) — Another bus load of migrants from Texas is arriving in New York City as a political battle heats up between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Eric Adams. It’s the second time in three days that a bus has arrived from Texas with asylum seekers who were forced out by Governor Abbott. Mayor Adams says the city will do what it can to help. Governor Abbott says he’ll continue to send buses with border-crossing migrants to cities like New York and Washington, D.C. in protest of the Biden Administration’s border policies.

