More Measles in Multnomah County?

Multnomah county, Oregon – A new possible case of the measles in the Portland area. Dr. Jennifer Vines with Multnomah county tells us this suspected case is not related to the outbreak in Clark county, and if this case is confirmed it would make five in the Portland area. The two new sites where the potentially infected person was at PDX airport and Randall Children’s Hospital on Tuesday February 19th. Health officials urge you not to go to the hospital or doctors if you think you may have the measles. Please call ahead before you go in, so they can help contain it, and not allow it to spread further.

Health officials have identified a possible measles case in a Multnomah County resident.

This is the fifth case in a Multnomah County resident so far this year. The prior four cases were directly linked to the ongoing measles outbreak in Washington State, where Clark County Public Health in Vancouver has reported 65 cases of measles.

County public health officials have not identified a link between the Clark County outbreak and the new case identified Feb. 23.

“We are notifying people who were potentially exposed out of an abundance of caution,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County deputy health officer. “The good news is that measles is not spreading from Clark County to the Portland metro area.”

Most Oregonians, and 96 percent of school-age students, have immunity to measles because of the effective vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella, known as the MMR. When measles gets introduced to Oregon, it spreads only to those people who are not up-to-date on their immunization.

People may have been exposed to measles at the following locations and times:

Portland International Airport: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel emergency department: 10:30 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 19 to 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20.

WHO TO CALL

Public health officials urge anyone who 1) Is not immune AND 2) has been exposed to measles AND 3) has symptoms to call to their health care provider before going to an urgent care or emergency room. An entry plan to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms can help stop the spread of measles.

Anyone with questions about measles infection or the measles vaccine should call their primary care provider or their county health department. For more information on measles for the public, please visit the OHA measles webpage or call the public health departments in the following counties:

Multnomah County Public Health: 503-988-3406



Clark County Public Health: 360-397-8021



Washington County Public Health: 503-846-3594



Clackamas County Public Health: 503-655-8411



ABOUT MEASLES

Measles poses the highest risk to unvaccinated pregnant women, infants under 12 months of age, and people with weakened immune systems.

The symptoms of measles start with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Common complications of measles include ear infection, lung infection, and diarrhea. Swelling of the brain is a rare but much more serious complication.

After someone contracts measles, illness develops in about two weeks,.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes. People are contagious with measles when their symptoms begin until four days after the rash appears. The virus can also linger in the air after someone who is infectious has left.

A person is considered immune to measles if ANY of the following apply: