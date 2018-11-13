More Lead Found In PPS Drinking Water

Portland, Oregon – Some drinking water in Portland Public Schools is still showing high levels of lead. The district says those water fountains are out of service, until more extensive work can be done to replace the pipes. Portland Tribune reports a drinking fountain in the gym at Wilson High school came back with stunningly high rates of lead. PPS has tested, replaced, and reopened many of its more than 2,200 water fixtures in recent months. Officials say the next steps are replacing the water pipes inside the walls.