More Hidden Deaths In Oregon’s Foster Care Program?
By Jacob Dean
|
Mar 27, 2019 @ 5:57 AM

Salem, Oregon – The state of Oregon is facing new allegations over the deaths of children, this time in a foster home. Oregon Live reports child welfare officials at first said they had no obligation to review the deaths of a 1 year old and a 10-year old, which occurred in 2017. But weeks after that, the state changed its public message. Yesterday, the Department of Human Services told Oregon Live, the information they put out was wrong. And an agency spokesman apologized.

KXL’s Steve Leader contributed to this report.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Sheriff: Inmate Starts Fire in Cell Oregon’s Graduation Rate for Foster Children Only 35 Percent Amtrak Train Bound for Portland Hits and Kills Bicyclist State: Former Vancouver attorney exploited, abused woman House OKs Bill Removing Cap On Noneconomic Injury Damages Massage Therapist Accused Of Sexual Assault
Comments