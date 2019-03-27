More Hidden Deaths In Oregon’s Foster Care Program?

Salem, Oregon – The state of Oregon is facing new allegations over the deaths of children, this time in a foster home. Oregon Live reports child welfare officials at first said they had no obligation to review the deaths of a 1 year old and a 10-year old, which occurred in 2017. But weeks after that, the state changed its public message. Yesterday, the Department of Human Services told Oregon Live, the information they put out was wrong. And an agency spokesman apologized.

KXL’s Steve Leader contributed to this report.