More From Paradise

PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A hospital worker embraces her co-worker as they evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital during the Camp Fire on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

At least 63 are now dead from a massive Northern California wildfire, and officials say they have a missing persons list with 631 names on it in an ever-evolving accounting of the missing.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says many may be safe, but he’s making the list public so people can let officials know they’re safe. Meanwhile, hundreds of fire refugees are living in tents and makeshift shelters. Matt Ray is a former KXL Employee and Portlander. He currently works in Media in Chico. He talked to us this morning.