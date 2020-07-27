More Federal Officers May Come To Portland, Mayor Wants Limits
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The mayors of six U.S. cities are appealing to Congress make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized federal agents to cities that don’t want them.
The Trump administration is considering sending more of them to Portland, Oregon.
The mayors of Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Kansas City, Albuquerque, and Washington D.C. wrote to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate pushing for limits on federal agent deployments.
Early Monday, U.S. agents repeatedly fired what appeared to be tear gas, flash bangs and pepper balls at protesters outside the federal courthouse in downtown in Portland.