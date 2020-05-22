      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

More Deputies Needed For Clackamas County Jail

May 22, 2020 @ 9:50am

OREGON CITY, Ore. — You can’t miss the giant billboard on Highway 212 headed east from 82nd Drive.  That’s one way to attract attention to the need for Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies.

Highly motivated, self-directed candidates with strong communication skills are needed.  “Deputies are needed for the jail and the closing date to apply is June 1st,” says Sergeant Marcus Mendoza.

The hiring process could take up to several months including background checks and personal history.  Applications can be submitted online at sheriffsofficejobs.com.

TAGS
Clackamas Clackamas County Sheriff's Office hiring Jail job Sheriff's Deputy
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro