More Deputies Needed For Clackamas County Jail
OREGON CITY, Ore. — You can’t miss the giant billboard on Highway 212 headed east from 82nd Drive. That’s one way to attract attention to the need for Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies.
Highly motivated, self-directed candidates with strong communication skills are needed. “Deputies are needed for the jail and the closing date to apply is June 1st,” says Sergeant Marcus Mendoza.
The hiring process could take up to several months including background checks and personal history. Applications can be submitted online at sheriffsofficejobs.com.