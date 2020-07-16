      Weather Alert

More COVID-19 Cases At Western State Hospital

Jul 16, 2020 @ 12:26pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Officials at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital are trying to get control of the latest coronavirus outbreak after four workers and one patient tested positive.

To date, 38 employees at Western State Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, while nine patients got the disease.

One patient died.

Last week, a hospital security guard became symptomatic and tested positive, and on Friday a patient on the criminal ward also tested positive.

He was the first patient to get COVID-19 since April 30.

This week also saw a jump in cases.

On Tuesday three staff members from two different wards tested positive.

