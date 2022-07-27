More Cooling Centers Open As Weeklong Heatwave Continues

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cooling centers remain open with temperatures in the upper 90’s and low 100’s through Saturday.
Multnomah County has four overnight cooling centers across Portland along with a day center and libraries with extended hours.
As forecasts show temps potentially surging to triple digits tomorrow, 4 overnight cooling shelters & 1 daytime cooling center will open July 26. City & County are monitoring forecasts and will add cooling sites as needed to ensure no one is turned away https://t.co/ZZxwHZJ6qK
— Multnomah County, OR (@multco) July 25, 2022
There are many options across Washington County including a 24/7 shelter in Hillsboro and an overnight cooling center in Beaverton where pets are welcome.
Find a cooling center near you and other extreme heat information on our web page https://t.co/yBeg7vnWz5 | Encuentre un centro de enfriamiento cerca de usted y más información sobre el calor extremo en nuestra página web https://t.co/yBeg7vnWz5 pic.twitter.com/oDxbP0TdDF
— Washington County (@WashcoOregon) July 27, 2022
Update: The afterhours cooling center at @BeavertonLib‘s Main location have been extended into Friday evening, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. https://t.co/aWH2UttdNd
— City of Beaverton (@CityofBeaverton) July 26, 2022
Clackamas County has opened two overnight locations in addition to several day centers.
Overnight cooling centers are open tonight and Wednesday night in Oregon City and Molalla. Visit https://t.co/QeD9RsF8Y9 for locations, hours and transportation options. pic.twitter.com/hFvBk1pz4e
— Clackamas County, OR (@clackamascounty) July 26, 2022
There are several daytime options in Clark County.
COOLING CENTERS: If you need to get out of the heat, you can find a list of cooling centers on the CRESA website: https://t.co/HhWmhUJUYW Additional sites may be added. pic.twitter.com/scUpOKF2c6
— Clark County WA_PH (@ClarkCoWA_PH) July 26, 2022
COOLING CENTER: Washougal Community Center will be open M-F from 2-8; hosted by the Senior Association M-Th and Friday by ReFuel. Please share this message if you know someone in need of a cool space this week. pic.twitter.com/TerNPmluuh
— City of Washougal (@WashougalGov) July 26, 2022
Many cooling centers are accessible by public transit and TriMet will not turn away anyone who cannot pay the fare. Let the driver know where you’re headed. Those who need ride assistance can call 211.
Due to the extreme heat emergency declarations, we will not turn away anyone riding to and from a cooling shelter who cannot pay fare.
On buses, please tell the operator as you come on board that you’re heading to a cooling center.
— TriMet (@trimet) July 25, 2022
