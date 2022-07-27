      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Until Saturday Night

More Cooling Centers Open As Weeklong Heatwave Continues

Jul 27, 2022 @ 9:35am
Cooling center at the Portland Building downtown.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cooling centers remain open with temperatures in the upper 90’s and low 100’s through Saturday.

Multnomah County has four overnight cooling centers across Portland along with a day center and libraries with extended hours.

There are many options across Washington County including a 24/7 shelter in Hillsboro and an overnight cooling center in Beaverton where pets are welcome.

Splash pad at Beaverton City Park

Clackamas County has opened two overnight locations in addition to several day centers.

There are several daytime options in Clark County.

Many cooling centers are accessible by public transit and TriMet will not turn away anyone who cannot pay the fare. Let the driver know where you’re headed.  Those who need ride assistance can call 211.

